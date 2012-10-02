ClixLogix Technology to Launch Their Official Website

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- ClixLogix Technology will launch their official website to let people know what services are offered by their company and how people can benefit from their services.



ClixLogix Technology offers services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), web development, app development, and web design. All services are offered at affordable prices compared to other companies located in the UK and in the US that offer the same services.



To fill the needs of people from online marketing or online business, ClixLogix Technology’s official website will highlight services that will solve all business owners’ and website owners’ concerns. The offered services are readily available and highly-recommended by their previous clients who came from all over the world.



ClixLogix Technology will continue their mission and pursue excellence by launching their official website and providing high-quality services for customer satisfaction. The company provides quality IT services in different areas including software development, web application, web-based solutions for business regardless of the size, and portal development. ClixLogix Technology offers these services by combining their years of experiences, profound knowledge on latest trends in the industry, and technical expertise. It only offer result oriented services when providing internet marketing solutions and SEO services. ClixLogix Technology also ensures return on investment (ROI) ranking on search engines like Google and Yahoo.



It is expected that ClixLogix Technology will provide a website which is easy to be navigated and accessed. At this time, the official website of ClixLogix Technology is under construction to provide more convenience and ease to their future prospects. ClixLogix Technology’s official website will open a new path for their partners in business as it will succeed the services that are necessary in today’s market. The company’s official website will feature IT services which will ensure convenience and satisfaction for every interested client.



About ClixLogix Technology

ClixLogix Technology is a growing internet company with has over 24 plus certified designers, SEO experts, and developers which is based in New Delhi, India. All staffs of ClixLogix Technology are professional with over 4 plus years of experience in extreme programming and handling high or complex end projects. It has also served many clients and all of them are grateful that they avail services from ClixLogix Technology. The company delivers great quality results and always ready to provide services for their clients. ClixLogix Technology developed channel partners and solid relationship bond with this quality.



For more details, visit http://www.clixlogix.com