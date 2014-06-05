Cloak Hosting Declared Best SEO Hosting by HostingReviews.co

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- SEO hosting has become a specialist service that few hosts truly understand. True SEO professionals who use private networks to boost their SEO efforts understand that a number of factors are vital to keep the network both effective and healthy. One of the priorities for SEOs is to ensure that the private network cannot be linked together by Google and one of the simplest ways to do that is through hosting.



As private networks became popular due to their powerful results, some dedicated SEO hosts began to emerge, HostingReviews.co reports. SEOHosting.com allowed SEOs to affordably get different C class IPs for each of the sites in their networks. However this approach has a serious flaw as HostingReviews.co points out, as all the C classes are on sequential IPs, making it simple for Google to spot them. Moreover, all the IPs are hosted in the same location.



Cloak Hosting is now seen as the best SEO hosting solution according to Hosting Reviews, as they offer a level of safety and cloaking never before seen in the hosting marketplace. Not only does Cloak Hosting offer different C class IPs but also numerous A classes from diverse locations across the world, making it impossible for Google to tie together a network of sites. This diversity also brings greater SEO results for any network.



A spokesperson for Hosting Reviews explained, “Cloak Hosting has redefined SEO hosting, giving SEOs the level of comfort they have been crying out for. In our review they were clearly the best SEO host with no other host coming even close to what they offer. It’s refreshing to see a host giving SEOs what they need rather than what most SEO hosts usually offer. Most SEO experts are recommending Cloak Hosting and we are adding our voice to this growing movement.”



About Hosting Reviews

Hosting Reviews is a resource center regularly publishing new, insightful, independent reviews of hosting services from across the web. The site reviews hosting services individually and also compares them with others in the same market, helping consumers make informed decisions. The site is regularly updated and also publishes news items on providers’ new developments. For more information please visit: http://hostingreviews.co/