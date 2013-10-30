CloNav Now Offers Disaster Recovery with Industry-Leading Infrastructure

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- CloNav Cloud broker, aggregator and consultant, has partnered with industry leading disaster recovery providers to help businesses minimize downtime in the event of unavoidable disaster. The Cloud is becoming the primary defense against data loss as it ensures maximum recovery rate at minimal risk. What businesses have to consider is – which provider will best support their needs? CloNav simplifies the decision process when determining which Disaster Recovery Provider is the best fit for a given businesses specific needs. This gives businesses a chance to relax when disaster strikes, protecting both company reputation and revenue by reducing business downtime.



Courtney Humphrey, President and Founder at CloNav, stated, “We at CloNav are committed to negotiating with Cloud service vendors to deliver great disaster recovery solutions tailored to our clients’ unique business needs... We have formed strategic relationships with top tier, industry leading disaster recovery providers nationally, to streamline how our clients select and implement Disaster Recovery solutions... We ensure that our partners will house your data in reliable, high-performance virtual environments powered by industry-leading infrastructure. CloNav does the legwork to connect you with the right provider for your needs.”



CloNav has proven and created a trusted name among the disaster recovery vendors to negotiate terms and manage communication amongst clients and vendors. In addition to receiving an upfront consultation, CloNav provides a multitude of value added services with the clients in mine. Each client is provided a personal cloud navigator to walk through their needs and negotiate for the best price points and contract terms with providers, making the transition to the cloud as effortless as possible. Once contracts are executed and orders are in place, CloNav will assign a project manager to update clients on all necessary milestones and ensure that providers stay on track with implementation. Lastly, the cloud navigator stays assigned to a client for the life of their agreement. This guarantee has been implemented to foster a strong working relationship between the client team, Clonav and the selected Disaster Recovery Provider.



The CloNav team’s purpose is to ensure client satisfaction during times of uncertainty. If you choose the wrong provider, you risk high costs, complicated transitions and insecure backup systems. CloNav has aligned with industry leaders to simplify your decision making process. The CloNav team takes into consideration protection, testability, recovery rate, customization, reliability, TCO and support to find clients the perfect solution.



About CloNav

CloNav, a Raleigh, NC Cloud master agent, was founded on the premise of providing businesses with a simplified way to purchase and manage Cloud solutions. By leveraging their network of Cloud providers CloNav can simplify the procurement, implementation and management of Disaster Recovery, Email, Virtualized Server and Cloud solutions for their clients. CloNav serves as an experienced advisor and primary contact point through the entire life cycle from solution architecture to implementation and ongoing account management.



To learn more, visit: http://clonav.com/



Contact:

CloNav Headquarters

5660 Six Forks Road

Raleigh, NC 27609