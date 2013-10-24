CloNav Now Provides the Most Seamless Email Continuity Solutions

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- CloNav Cloud broker, an aggregator and consultant of Cloud services, now boasts to provide email continuity solutions, offering an affordable standby email failover system that activates in minutes, providing virtually uninterrupted access to email in the event of a mail server outage. Its high availability email continuity solutions are synchronized with the primary email system including contacts, calendars, distribution lists and global address lists.



The email continuity solution provides a copy of a mailbox which allows the user to send, reply, and forward emails in the event of an outage. The system will also have total access to contacts, calendars, distribution lists, addresses and past emails. Outages are practically nonexistent with email continuity.



While highlighting more of the technology, Chris Mospan, Senior Solutions Consultants at CloNav stated, “To take the risk of not backing up your email is essentially to risk jeopardizing your entire business… Email continuity allows you to access your email through Outlook, your smartphone or Web browser when the email server is down… We work with some of the most reliable and trusted high availability email continuity providers. They secure your data in transit and when stored in data centers with advanced encryption technologies.”



The system is highly beneficial to the IT staff as it automatically synchronizes corporate directories and user accounts. It affords the IT staff more time to dedicate towards core business initiatives. For Microsoft users, the service also synchronizes contacts, calendars, and distribution lists and activates itself in minutes, providing employees with email and mobile access during an outage. The email continuity solutions also allows administrators to initiate continuity for specific servers, storage groups or mailboxes and controls the order in which they come back online.



About CloNav

CloNav, a Raleigh, NC Cloud master agent, was founded on the premise of providing businesses with a simplified way to purchase and manage Cloud solutions. By leveraging their network of Cloud providers CloNav can simplify the procurement, implementation and management of Disaster Recovery, Email, Virtualized Server and Cloud solutions for their clients. CloNav serves as an experienced advisor and primary contact point through the entire life cycle from solution architecture to implementation and ongoing account management.



To learn more, please visit: http://clonav.com/



Contact:

CloNav Headquarters

5660 Six Forks Road

Raleigh, NC 27609