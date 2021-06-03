Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cloopen Group Holding Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. Cloopen Group Holding Limited conducted its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") in February 2021. Cloopen Group Holding Limited sold 20 million ADS at $16.00 per share, for a total offering size of $320 million. Since then NYSE: RAAS shares declined to as low as $8.79 per share on May 11, 2021.



