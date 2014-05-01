Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Close Brothers Private Clients : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Close Brothers Private Clients"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Close Brothers Private Clients" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Close Brothers Private Clients (CB Private Clients) is the private wealth management arm of Close Brothers Group Plc. (Close Brothers), which is based in the UK. The company provides wealth management services to high net-worth clients (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence). Services offered by the company include investment management services, legacy and inheritance tax planning, retirement and pension-related services, income and life insurance self-directed investment services. Clientele of Close Brothers Private Clients include wealthy private individuals, corporate and professional advisors. The company offers its clients access to in-house actively managed funds, a group of conventional funds and portfolios which invest directly in equities and bonds. In addition, the company offers customized portfolios for passively managed investments. The company had assets under management (AuM) of GBP9.1 billion as on July 31, 2013. It had historical AuM figures of GBP8.3 billion as July 31, 2012, which stood at GBP9.6 billion as on July 31, 2011. The company's team of over 120 financial advisers and over 50 investment professional cater to more than 60,000 private individuals across the UK. CB Private Clients is headquartered in London, UK.



Companies Mentioned



Close Brothers Private Clients



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