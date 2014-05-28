Closelovers Presents Its Online Store with a Vast Collection of Women Dresses

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Online shopping has emerged as one of the most favored platforms for selling goods. There are businesses who have succeeded and grown due to their online popularity. With increased number of sellers online the competition has intensified. Both apparels as well as accessories along with almost every kind of physical product has seen a presence of an online store. Among the most sold items online are the women’s dresses. As we are already aware that shopping is one of the most favored pastimes for women, the prospect of selling products online could be great for the buyer as well as the seller. However, not many stores offer good quality products and the real products may different from the ones displayed. This is the reason why it is recommended that customers buy products from genuine and reliable sellers.



One such portal which initiates to offer quality women’s dresses at affordable rates is Closelovers. The website features its own exclusive collection in vast options for every category. The online store has been well categorized in different sections which facilitates the user to buy the products which they are looking for. For instance if a buyer is looking for a club dress they could click on the relevant sections. The company has been operating since 2012 and has been into wig business from the year 2008. The experts within the company have enough experience to offer products in accordance to the changing trends and demands. Besides featuring different kinds of dresses such as a party dress or even the women night dress, the site has a huge collection of accessories for sale. The accessories section includes necklace, bracelets, purses, gloves, stockings, etc.



The process of making a purchase from the store is quite simple. A customer just needs to create his account and login. Once they are logged in they can select the dresses or accessories they wish to purchase. Once they are done shopping they can move to the payment section and pay through their preferred options. The site supports 4 different currency options for payment. Once the payment is transferred the company makes arrangement to ship the products as soon as possible to the doorsteps of the customer. The effort by the company is to offer their preferred products at affordable prices. In case customers do have queries or have any kind of grievances, they could get in touch with the representatives through the communication options available on the website.



About Closelovers

Closelovers is an online store which features a vast collection of women’s dresses. The collection spans to various categories which includes the party wears as well as night wear for women. The website also features several accessories on the store as per the latest trends and demands of the fashion world.



http://www.closelovers.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Closelovers Inc.

Address: Dav5, 120 N California Ave,

City, State, Country: La Puente, CA, 91744, USA

Phone: 862133931836, 626-7233715

Fax: 862133931903

Website: http://www.closelovers.com