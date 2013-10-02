Baby and Toy Pallets Now $199.00

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- JD Closeouts, one of the pre-eminent closeout merchandise vendors in the closeout goods industry, is pleased to report that it is now offering baby and toy pallets for just $199.00 each. As the weekly special this week, baby and toy pallets are reduced in price from $249, $299, or $399 per pallet to just $199, making it a great time for customers to take advantage.



Uncovering discount wholesale goods of a certain quality is often a challenge, but for buyers who rely on them, it’s crucial that they keep the prices low while securing products that are good enough to sell. That is where JD Closeouts really shines, because it’s a company that provides fantastic deals on quality merchandise and goods from well-known catalog companies and department stores throughout the United States. This includes dollar store items for just 29 cents each, brand-name women’s apparel for $3.99 each, brand-name sneakers for just $13.99 each, and so much more.



On top of its weekly special sale on baby and toy pallets, JD Closeouts has great pricing on a huge selection of different closeout products and product lines. These range from computers and electronics to cosmetics, houseware, and luggage. According to a spokesperson for the company, “JD Closeouts is the number one source for closeouts, liquidation, surplus, excess inventory, below wholesale, distressed goods, and more. We have dealt throughout America and throughout the world, offering our customers products for pennies on the dollar.”



About JD Closeouts

For more than 15 years, JD Closeouts has built its influence as a prominent source for discount product lines and closeout goods. The company works with over 25 huge department stores and catalog companies to provide customers with the most competitive prices available. With great deals on closeouts, liquidated goods, department store returns, surplus merchandise, and more, customers can count on JD Closeouts to meet their needs every time. For additional information please visit, http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.