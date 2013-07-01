JD Closeouts Is the Place to Go if You're Buying School Supplies for the New School Year

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- JD Closeouts, one of the premier closeout and discount merchandise vendors in the industry, is pleased to announce the availability of wholesale school supplies for the new school year. Now, resale and closeout store owners can find loads of attractive merchandise for the back to school season this year.



It’s not always easy to find quality goods at wholesale prices, but it’s critical for buyers to be able to buy affordable goods, and then turn around and offer them to their customers at a profit. Fortunately, JD Closeouts offers some truly incredible deals on products from well-known department stores and catalog companies from across the country. Some of the best prices include 35 cents per pound for used clothing, 29 cents per dollar store item, $199 per houseware pallet, and much more.



In addition to its inventory of quality school supplies for sale, JD Closeouts deals in a wide variety of closeout products and product lines, including houseware, electronics, salvage merchandise, surplus apparel, discontinued footwear, excess inventory toys, department store returns, and more. According to a spokesperson for the company, “JD Closeouts is your place for pallets, lots, and truckloads of quality closeouts and surplus merchandise.” Even better, the company offers a number of complimentary services to its clients, including direct point to point shipping for transportation and logistics. With great prices, products, and service, JD Closeouts is a no-brainer for closeout product purchases.



About JD Closeouts

Over the years, JD Closeouts has worked hard to expand the variety of its many discount product lines. The company has deals with more than 25 major catalog companies and department stores to provide its customers with the very best prices available on closeouts, department store returns, liquidated goods, and surplus merchandise. For truckloads of quality products at great prices, JD Closeouts is the best choice today. For more detail please visit, http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.