CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk Offers Free Step-by-Step Directions on Becoming a Close Protection Expert

Only the elite members of society require bodyguards. But as long as there are elite members of society, the bodyguard profession will not be going out of business any time soon. That's why bodyguard training courses – also known as close protection courses – are a popular choice for men and women across the United Kingdom.



One website called CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk seeks to make the close protection training process as simple as possible by providing detailed instructions on the education needed in order to become a bodyguard or close protection operative (CPO). By following the instructions listed on the CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk website, visitors can expect to become close protection experts within a few months.



Along with listing the education requirements needed to become a CPO, the website also lists the type of work environment CPO trainees can expect to find after graduation. A spokesperson for CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk explained just how varied the job can be in terms of work environments:



“Close protection operatives, or CPOs, can be found in all different types of fields. There are many different high profile individuals who need bodyguards on a regular basis, including celebrities, corporate executives, politicians, and even royalty. These people may need protection everywhere they go, or they may just need it for a specific event.”



Bodyguards are trained to protect the principal against any types of threats that may arise. These bodyguards are generally hired by private protection companies and may have a wide range of skills in order to accurately respond to any situation. CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk lists a few of the tasks that bodyguards may be expected to perform on a daily basis, including:



- Protecting the principal from kidnapping, terror attacks, or enthusiastic fans

- Surveillance and counter-surveillance in order to spot and stop attacks before they begin

- Background research to help identify any possible threats to the principal

- Escorting principals to wherever they need to go while maintaining constant alertness



As the CloseProtectionTrainingHQ.co.uk spokesperson explains, bodyguard training is totally different from any other type of job training in the world:



“It takes a special type of individual to become a bodyguard. Bodyguard courses usually involve intensive training that runs continuously from start to finish. Training companies vary in terms of intensity and the types of skills offered, although we direct website visitors to only the finest close protection training courses in the UK.”



Once CPO training is complete, students need to be licensed by the Security Industry Authority, a nationwide organisation responsible for certifying the close protection operative industry. During training, operatives will be shown exactly what criteria the SIA will expect to see in applicants. Once SIA licensing is complete, the newly-trained CPO can begin searching for work in the exciting field of close protection.



