Closer (The Unit): War on Terror Meets Much-Needed Sex in Suspenseful New Romance Novel by Sarah Greyson

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- While nobody can deny erotic fiction’s recent boom in terms of popularity, critics and readers are now crying out for new material that doesn’t succumb to ‘recycling’ of the same old concepts. Thankfully, author Sarah Greyson is bucking the trend with gusto. Her new novel has it all – sex, suspense, star-crossed lovers and even the ongoing war on terror.



‘Closer’ is volume one of ‘The Unit’ series, which seeks to ramp up the appeal of erotic fiction by diving into the real lives of seemingly real people. Replacing implausible elevator encounters with gritty and raw insights into sex’s ability to bring even the most unlikely of people together, Greyson appears to have hit on a winner.



Synopsis:



The terrorists want her alive. The CIA wants her dead, and Michael just wants to love her.



Emma, an ingenious female engineer, finds a protector in an unlikely source.



Michael is a warrior, a Green Beret, fresh out of the military. He suffers from PTSD and recurrent nightmares of his five tours in Afghanistan. Something in him fundamentally changes when he meets Emma.



Emma has top-secret clearance for her work on a governmental prototype to help fight the war on terror. She has spent her entire life pursuing her career and developing her brain child labeled Project Hummingbird. She lives in her intellectually driven mind . . . that is, until Michael awakens something buried deep inside her: something she didn't even know existed.



Michael needs to prove to Emma that he is not who she thinks he is. He must work to win her trust and her heart. Will he be able to persuade her to trust him? Will he be able to save her from the dangers that await her? Will he win her heart?



“It’s fast paced and intense – but contains a real storyline, rather than a long list of somewhat clichéd sexual encounters,” says Greyson. “Erotic fiction tends to lack a gripping underlying narrative, so I’m working diligently to give people a story they won’t forget, as well as the steamy scenes they picked up the book for.”



Continuing, “Book two, ‘Stronger’, will be available in September. ‘Harder’ is the third and final installment in the series, currently tipped to hit the shelves in January of 2015. In short, there’s plenty more to come!”



Reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive. For example, Jessica Z. comments, “Michael and Emma have chemistry. The sex scenes made me blush. This was a non-stop, action packed, thrill ride. If you're a fan of James Patterson, Sylvia Day, or Maya Banks, then you will LOVE this book!”



Smart-n-Sassy Reviews’ Julie Harthill-Clayton is firm in her belief that all women will cherish the story, adding, “The book is perfect for a cold, rainy day under the covers, or a hot bubble bath with a glass of wine. Just make sure your door is shut tight. You wouldn’t want anyone else to know just how much fun you’re having with a book.”



‘Closer (The Unit)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1hftZzL. For more information, visit the author’s official website: https://www.sarahgreyson.com.



About Sarah

Sarah knows that writing contemporary romance novels and erotic suspense novels is a process, and she has come to love it! Although she didn't start writing until later in life, she hopes that you will love her work! She loves creating a new world for her complex characters to interact with and react to.



When she is not writing, she spends her time escaping into novels or spending it with family.