"Clothing Accessories in Australia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Clothing Accessories in Australia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Cautious consumer spending continued to impact clothing accessories in Australia in 2012, with the category experiencing 1% retail value growth from a similar rate of volume growth. Volumes within the category remained fairly consistent over the review period, with a retail volume CAGR of 1% at this time. However, retail value growth in 2012 was down on the CAGR of 3% witnessed over the review period.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
