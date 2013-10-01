Clothing Accessories in South Africa - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Clothing Accessories in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Men became increasingly significant as consumers of clothing accessories towards the end of the review period thanks to a growing focus on men's fashion. This trend particularly benefited men's hats/caps and scarves, while men's trouser braces also benefited from a growing interest in formal tailoring. Men in general became more willing to accessorise thanks to the encouragement of men's magazines such as GQ and Men's Health.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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