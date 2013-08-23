"Clothing Accessories in the Philippines" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Clothing Accessories in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Fashion blogs, which are increasing in number, serve to stimulate consumer interest in the current styles in clothing accessories. Also, given the short-lived nature of fashion trends, the internet serves as an efficient medium for fashion-conscious individuals to be updated on what the latest styles are.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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