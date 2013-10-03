Clothing Accessories in the United Arab Emirates - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Clothing Accessories in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Following the economic downturn, sales of clothing accessories continued to recover towards the end of the review period. While the economic downturn of 2009 resulted in many consumers continuing to delay purchases of new belts, ties and "other" clothing accessories during the middle of the review period, 2011 and 2012 saw rising consumer interest in impulse purchases. Furthermore, the improved economic conditions also resulted in growing demand for office wear such as ties and belts.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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