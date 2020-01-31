Clothing and Apparel Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The clothing and apparel market consists of sales of apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture apparel. Apparel refers to clothing or garments in general. Apparel manufacturers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a lack of resources and increasing inventory levels.



Going forward, the growth of e-commerce, and favorable government regulations on apparel manufacturing will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the apparel market in the future include reductions in free trade and growing production of counterfeit products.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apparel-market



Clothing And Apparel Market Segmentation: -



By Apparel Type - The clothing and apparel market can be segmented by apparel type into

1.Women's Wear

2.Men's Wear

3.Kid's Wear



Men's wear had the highest growth rate of nearly 12.50% during the historic period. The fastest growth of the market in the historic period can be attributed to the increased fashion awareness among men, changes in lifestyles and adoption of latest fashion, and increased spending on sportswear and casual wear globally



Sub-Segmentation

The women's wear market can be sub-segmented by apparel type into

a) Blouses

b) Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers

c) Trousers

d) Dresses & Skirts

e) T shirts & Singlets

f) Night & Underwear (women & girls)

g) Coats and Jackets

h) Sports & Swimwear

i) Blazers

j) Suits & Ensembles

k) Others



The men's wear market can be sub-segmented by apparel type into

a) Trousers

b) Shirts

c) Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers

d) Coats and Jackets

e) Blazers

f) Suits

g) Night & Underwear (Men's and boys)

h) T shirts & Singlets

i) Sports & Swimwear

j) Others



The kid's wear market can be sub-segmented by product type into

a) Young Children Clothes

b) Infant and Toddler Clothes



Request For A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2347&type=smp



By Geography - The clothing and apparel market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



Asia Pacific was the largest market for clothing and apparel, accounting for a 45.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Asia pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Some of the major key players involved in the clothing and apparel market are NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., VF Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., Christian Dior SE, Levi Strauss & Co., Kering S.A., Old Navy, Michael Kors, Primark, Mark & Spencer, Al Bandar Trading Co, Osman Jamjoom Group, Truworths Group, Tommy Hilfiger, Fabindia.



Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of entire 450+ pages report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2347



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/