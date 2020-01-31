Clothing and Apparel Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers "Clothing And Apparel Market By Type Of Product (Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, And Kids Wears) Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022" from its research store.
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The clothing and apparel market consists of sales of apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture apparel. Apparel refers to clothing or garments in general. Apparel manufacturers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a lack of resources and increasing inventory levels.
Going forward, the growth of e-commerce, and favorable government regulations on apparel manufacturing will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the apparel market in the future include reductions in free trade and growing production of counterfeit products.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apparel-market
Clothing And Apparel Market Segmentation: -
By Apparel Type - The clothing and apparel market can be segmented by apparel type into
1.Women's Wear
2.Men's Wear
3.Kid's Wear
Men's wear had the highest growth rate of nearly 12.50% during the historic period. The fastest growth of the market in the historic period can be attributed to the increased fashion awareness among men, changes in lifestyles and adoption of latest fashion, and increased spending on sportswear and casual wear globally
Sub-Segmentation
The women's wear market can be sub-segmented by apparel type into
a) Blouses
b) Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers
c) Trousers
d) Dresses & Skirts
e) T shirts & Singlets
f) Night & Underwear (women & girls)
g) Coats and Jackets
h) Sports & Swimwear
i) Blazers
j) Suits & Ensembles
k) Others
The men's wear market can be sub-segmented by apparel type into
a) Trousers
b) Shirts
c) Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers
d) Coats and Jackets
e) Blazers
f) Suits
g) Night & Underwear (Men's and boys)
h) T shirts & Singlets
i) Sports & Swimwear
j) Others
The kid's wear market can be sub-segmented by product type into
a) Young Children Clothes
b) Infant and Toddler Clothes
Request For A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2347&type=smp
By Geography - The clothing and apparel market is segmented into
1.North America
2.Western Europe
3.Asia Pacific
4.Eastern Europe
5.South America
6.Middle East
7.Africa
Asia Pacific was the largest market for clothing and apparel, accounting for a 45.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Asia pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market.
Some of the major key players involved in the clothing and apparel market are NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., VF Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., Christian Dior SE, Levi Strauss & Co., Kering S.A., Old Navy, Michael Kors, Primark, Mark & Spencer, Al Bandar Trading Co, Osman Jamjoom Group, Truworths Group, Tommy Hilfiger, Fabindia.
Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of entire 450+ pages report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2347
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/