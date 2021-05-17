Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Zara, Zalando, Intersport, H&M, Foot Locker, Tezenis, Gucci, PittaRosso, Intimissimi, Coin.



Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request Sample Now@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3283957-clothing-footwear-and-accessories-retailing-in-italy-sector-overview-market



This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales, and the clothing, footwear and accessories market in Italy. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value, with category details in clothing, footwear and accessories sector. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major retailers share in clothing, footwear and accessories sector with their price and market positioning in 2020.



Scope



- The overall retail industry in Italy is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% between 2020 and 2025 to reach EUR 390.2bn.

- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories will grow at 5.8% to reach EUR 63.9bn by 2025. Womenswear and Women's footwear are the dominating categories.

- Clothing, footwear and accessories specialist channel registers the maximum market share in 2020 but online channel is expected to see the maximum grow at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2020-2025 to reach EUR 20.2bn in 2025.

- The sector is dominated by mass market players who account for 58.5% of market share in 2020

- OVS led the market in 2020. However, Zalando showed the maximum growth.



How Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Report Would be Beneficial?

- Anyone who are directly or indirectly connected in value chain of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, industry and needs to have Know-How of market trends.

- Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence.

- Analysts and vendors looking for Market intelligence about Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Industry.

- Competition who would like to correlate and benchmark themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



Get full access to Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Report; Buy Latest Edition Now @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3283957



Extracts from Table of Content for Global Version



Chapter 1 Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Overview



Chapter 2 Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Dynamics

2.1 Regional Growth Drivers

2.2 Trends & Impact Analysis

2.3 Restraints

2.4 Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Opportunities

2.5 Government Policies / Regulatory Framework

2.6 Covid Impact Analysis



Chapter 3 Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Sales Volume, Production (2016-2026)

3.1. North America: Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price)

3.1.5. North America Market by Application



3.2 Asia Pacific: Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price)

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application



3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA): Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Analysis by Country

3.7.1. Germany

3.7.2. France

3.7.3. Italy

3.7.4. the United Kingdom

3.7.5. BeNeLux

3.7.6. Spain

3.7.7. South Africa

3.7.8. Middle East

3.7.9. Rest of EMEA

3.8.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price)

3.8.11 EMEA by Application



3.10 South America: Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Market Analysis by Country

3.10.1. Brazil

3.10.2. Argentina

3.10.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 4 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)



.........Continued



The study cites various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players such as Zara, Zalando, Intersport, H&M, Foot Locker, Tezenis, Gucci, PittaRosso, Intimissimi, Coin include Business Overview, SWOT Analysis, Sales Figures, Segment & Total Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert for customization feasibility in the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3283957-clothing-footwear-and-accessories-retailing-in-italy-sector-overview-market



Thanks for showing interest in Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailing in Italy - Sector Overview, Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United States or China etc



About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.