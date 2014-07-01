Fast Market Research recommends "Clothing in Indonesia (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Clothing in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market comprises men's, women's & children's clothes through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes footwear and clothing accessories (such as belts, hats & jewellery). Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Clothing in Indonesia is given in IDR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Children's
- Men's
- Women's
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Mitra Adi Perkasa TBK, Giordano International Limited, PT Matahari Putra Prima TBK, PT Metropolitan Retailmart, PT Plaza Indonesia Realty Tbk., PT Senayan Trikarya Sempana, PT. TCP Internusa, PT. Pacific Place Jakarta, PT. Summarecon Agung, Tbk, PT. Mulia Intipelangi, PT. Grand Indonesia, PT. Ciputra Sentra, PT. Metropolitan Kencana, PT. Manggala Gelora Perkasa, PT. Swadaya Panduartha, PT. Ramayana Lestari Sentosa TBK, Others
