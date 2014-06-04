Fast Market Research recommends "Clothing in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Clothing market reaches SR31.9 billion in 2012 after growing by 36% from 2007. Households main buyers, accounting for 97% of domestic demand, with women's outerwear being largest category. Import penetration reaches 64% in 2012, up from 62% in 2007. Driven by rising disposable income levels and spending, especially within low- to mid-income groups, industry is expected to register 7% CAGR over forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Clothing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 181. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Clothing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 181 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Leather Clothes, Men's Outerwear, Other Wearing Apparel and Accessories, Underwear, Women's Outerwear, Workwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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