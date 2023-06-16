NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Clothing Rental Platform Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Clothing Rental Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Rotaro (United States), HURR (United Kingdom), Selfridges (United Kingdom), Hirestreet (United Kingdom), For The Creators (Thailand), Cocoon (United Kingdom), By Rotation (United Kingdom), MY WARDROBE HQ (United Kingdom), Endless Wardrobe (United Kingdom), BagButler (United Kingdom), Girl Meets Dress (United Kingdom), The Clothing Rental (India), Wrap'd (United States), Dress Bank (United Kingdom), Run the Runway (United States), Le tote (United States), Bag barrow or steal (United States), Rentez-vous (United Kingdom), Flyrobe (India), Others.



Scope of the Report of Clothing Rental Platform

Clothing Rental Platform is a web-based dress rental platform like rent the Runway, Bag Borrow. The style-conscious people rent designer dresses, clothes for special occasions, and accessories. The rental model has a positive impact, especially when it comes to variety and savings. Incorporate the features and recommendations mentioned in this post and create your own advanced online dress rental platform. Geographically, North America is the leading region due to the wide adoption or consumption of stylish fashion apparel followed by Asia pacific. For instance, In India, online clothing rental is slowly catching but is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2023. The demand is growing due to the large demand in the fashion industry that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Category (Jumps, Dresses, Tops, Bottoms, Outerwear, Dresses, Others), Service (Buy, Borrow, Lend), End Use (Male, Female), Membership (Light, Premium, Deluxe), Purpose (Casual, Bridal, Party Wear, Wedding Clothes, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising demand through a digital platform such as Facebook, Instagram for product selling and branding.



Opportunities:

Rapid growth and rise in urbanization have spawned consumers with more expenditure in the market is another opportunities



Market Drivers:

Rising demand for Online rental platforms is expected to purchase and rent any type of clothing with less economic expenditure and long-term use.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On November 2019 Flyrobe has acquired By Fashion Rental Service Rent It Bae. The acquisition cost is 60 INR

On September 2020 Fashion rental startup Wardrobe launches nationwide. The Wardrobe, a peer-to-peer fashion rental platform had launched its website across the United States. The start-up has partnered with local dry cleaners to clean garments rented through the platform and support small businesses., and On June 2021 fashion pioneer launches new tech platform for the rental market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



