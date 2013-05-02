Clothing Retailer Provides Low-Cost Shipping Worldwide

Norfolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Phix Clothing, an online fashion store based in Norwich UK, is now shipping its trendy collection of vintage clothing all over the world - for rock-bottom prices!



For customers in Europe, orders of under £29.99 will cost £4.99 in postage; under £129.99 will cost £6.99; and £130 and over will be free.



For customers outside of Europe, orders of under £29.99 will cost £6.99 in postage; under £129.99 will cost £9.99; and £130 and over will be free.



This move will surely come as great news to Phix Clothing's legion of loyal shoppers and fans - which have been galvanised in recent years by the clothing shop's energetic presence on Social Media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.



The market-leading retailer, which is renowned for its exceptional customer service, is also providing free shipping to customers in the UK - so long as their order is over £50.



A spokeswoman for the company said: "We are delighted to be able to offer this great price on international shipping for our vintage clothing and accessories.



"It is our way of saying thank you to our existing customers - as well as an attempt to grow the Phix brand overseas."



"Furthermore, we look forward to offering further incentives and offers over the coming months. For the very best in vintage apparel, be sure to keep an eye on Phix Clothing in the near future!"



In addition to its own-brand vintage clothing, Phix Clothing also stocks brands such as Cheap Monday, Abandon Ship Apparel, Native Youth, Eleven Paris and many more.



To place an order - or to peruse Phix Clothing's industry-leading collection of vintage clothing - visit the website at www.phixclothing.com, where you can also sign up to the mailing list to receive exclusive deals and offers direct to your inbox.



About Phix Clothing

Phix Clothing is an online retailer of high-quality retro, indie and vintage clothing for men and women. All items are dispatched within 48 hours to destinations worldwide.



Contact Info

9 St Marys Plain

St Marys Works Building

Norwich

Norfolk

NR3 3AF

United Kingdom

info@phixclothing.com