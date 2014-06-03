Cloud 9 Entertainment Wins Business Service Excellence Award

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Branding is the most important thing for any business. Brand name and recognition is the key to gain customer interest and attraction and it is imperative to succeed in the professional world. Cloud 9 has helped and facilitated many brands to succeed and thrive in the professional world and to grow exponentially using entertainment as a key to reach the target audience.



Cloud 9, started by Malcolm has been a source of great help to many business ventures. Malcolm is among the few people who have the expertise and knowledge of the field and has the credentials that are required to take things to the next level. He started off with music and fashion about fifteen years back, but the integral feature about his work was his innovation and eye for uniqueness, which gave life to many events. He came up with exceptional and out of the world ideas for different events, got recognized and then offered his services to the world through Cloud 9, which is his entertainment agency and branding company.



Cloud 9 has performed remarkably well under the inquisitive and energetic Malcolm, and has been able to achieve several awards for its outstanding services. The Business service excellence award was awarded to Cloud 9 Entertainments for the year 2013-14, and depicts the quality and class of the services that are being provided. Moreover, Cloud 9 Entertainment, keeping the tradition of its Managing Director - Malcolm, is bringing SUNBURN to Chennai for the first time ever, helping to pave way for the biggest music festival in the country to be held in Chennai. This trend setting has no boundary and will continue to go on at Cloud 9 with their Managing Director leading things from the front.



Website: http://www.cloud9.in



About Cloud 9

Cloud 9 is an integrated agency specializing in Strategic Brand Management,Media Production and Entertainment. Powered by cutting-edge research and clutter breaking communication we have developed our own Strategies for Business Solutions, Media and Entertainment. We offer a unique blend of different disciplines mixed with emerging technology and entertainment.



Contact:

Malcolm, MD

Cloud 9 Entertainments (P) LTD

‘Wood head Centre’,

No 23, Sivaganga Road

Nungambakkam- 600 034

Chennai, India.

www.cloud9.in

Mobile +91-9884999994

Phone +91-44-28281000, 28282000