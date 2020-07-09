Cloud Analytics Market Turning Impressive - Players in Action Oracle, IBM, Teradata, Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Global Cloud Analytics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Teradata Corporation (United States), Google Incorporation (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Tableau Software (United States) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (United States)



Cloud analytics is defined as the type of cloud service model which includes numerous solutions such as on-demand business intelligence, data warehouses, among others. It is widely used in large, medium and small enterprises. Various advantages of cloud analytics such as flexible and faster adoption, no upgrade costs or issues, readily-available data models, among others.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of Big Data and Quick and Easy Implementation of Cloud Analytics

- Highly Cost Benefits of Cloud Analytics and Exponential Growth of Unstructured and Structured Data



Market Trend

- Rising Adoption Rate of Cloud Analytics across all Industries such as BFSI, Retail, and Consumer Goods, among others



Restraints

- Issue related to Data Security & Availability and Application Performance Concerns



Opportunities

- Increasing Usage of Cloud Analytics Over Traditional Bi Solutions and Insufficient In-House It Expertise and Equipment Worldwide

- Rising Adoption of Private Cloud and Public Cloud across the World



Challenges

- Issue related to Traditional Data Warehouses and Difficulties in Running I/O Intensive Applications

- Lack of awareness of cloud analytics solution



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Cloud Analytics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Cloud Analytics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Cloud Analytics is segmented by Type (Cloud Bi Tools, Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, CEP, EIM, EPM, GGR, Analytics Solutions), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, High Tech and Electronics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Government, Business and Consulting Services, Research and Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Business, Large Enterprises), Solution (Cloud Bi Tools, Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, Complex Event Processing, Enterprise Information Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Analytics Solution), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Cloud Analytics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Cloud Analytics Market

The report highlights Cloud Analytics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Cloud Analytics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Cloud Analytics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



