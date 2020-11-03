Cloud and Infrastructure Careers in the US – Dedicated Professionals Will Be Snapped Up Quick by US Tech Firms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- . CenturyLink and Statista have estimated that the market is set to read $411bn by this year. Furthermore, Forbes have reported that there were 50,248 cloud computing positions available in the US from 3,701 employers in 2019. This emphasises the high demand for reliable, ambitious professionals who are willing to join the industry and grapple with the disruptive nature of the current markets. The US has faced substantial disruption in the last year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tech companies need cloud and infrastructure more than ever to ensure they stay in the black and out of the red. Glocomms are committed to supporting their candidates and clients through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



Established in 2013, Glocomms US have been leading the way for the US' tech industry's recruitment and sourcing answers for their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm has 750+ employees and consultants based in over 12 office locations globally. Glocomms have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to provide optimal results for candidates and clients. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a number of specialist sectors including: commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. As part of the Phaidon International Group Glocomms are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Ranging in size from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, candidates will have a choice of company cultures to choose from when accepting their dream job role. The firm have built a strong network of top companies, tech professionals and hiring managers to make sure Glocomms' consultants are aware of market updates and any oncoming risks. This enables the firm to make smart hiring decisions with speed and accuracy.



Glocomms are dedicated to providing the best overall service for their candidates and clients to ensure they are able to have long-lasting substantial partnerships between employee and company. The firm have invested time into producing reports which detail how best practices can be improved across the board. Most recently, their report has been on how to create a steady work-life balance with tips and guidance for employers on how to implement these for the workplace which tends to be from home for most employees. The firm are constantly looking for ways to improve and help their clients do so too.



Roles currently available through Glocomms include: source delivery manager, ACI engineer, ASR engineer, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, Salesforce marketing cloud expert, senior SE – IoT and networking security, senior sales engineer and much more. These are available across the US in New York, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your career.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Cloud and Infrastructure recruitment sectors and help them secure top talent."



