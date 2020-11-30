Cloud and Infrastructure Careers in the US – Over 50,000 Positions Available in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Cloud and infrastructure professionals are in high demand across the US. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is sending waves of disruptive through the industry and the cloud and infrastructure sector is no exception. This year, the cloud computing market is expected to reach $411bn by 2020, this is according to new research from the global communications provider CenturyLink and Statista. The cloud has entered aspects of our everyday lives and people of all ages are now using it to store and access their data. It is a hugely profitable sector to progress your career in. Forbes have reported that there are currently over 50,000 cloud computing jobs available in the US. With tech hubs and hiring managers across the country looking to recruit efficient, smart and talented individuals to ensure their businesses remain in the black and out of the red.



Founded in 2013, Glocomms worldwide team of 750+ consultants are committed to ensuring fair hiring decisions and recruitment beyond borders. The team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used for optimal results for both candidates and clients. Glocomms are one of the leading specialist recruiters for the tech sector in the US and have a vast amount of industry and market knowledge to enhance their talent search. The firm are also committed to ensuring their clients remain up-to-date on industry news and current affairs. They can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm work with clients of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates choice of which size and type of team they work for. Glocomms are dedicated to providing unique recruitment solutions for each client as their consultants understand how everyone's search is different.



The firm offers bespoke recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors in the tech industry from cloud and infrastructure, commercial services, enterprise solutions, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Roles currently available include: channel sales manager, detection engineer, senior cloud solutions architect, sales engineer, Java spring developer – spring boot, senior threat researcher, head of sales, partner sales manager – EMEA, salesforce program manager and lead network security architect. There are plenty more jobs currently available through Glocomms for the right individuals who are skilled in their chosen field. Similarly, the consultants at Glocomms are experts in their chosen fields and have a wealth of knowledge behind them to enhance their recruitment solutions. Roles are currently available from the west to east coast of the US; New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, San Francisco and more. Wherever you are looking for an opportunity, Glocomms will have the location for you.



Glocomms have recently published the 'Work-Life Rebalance' whitepaper focusing in on advice and guidance for employers looking to improve their connection with their employees virtually. The report gives tips and tricks on ensuring your staff have their health and wellbeing as a top priority during this disruptive period we are experiencing. As many of us have been working from home for much longer than expected, we must adapt our working routines to suit our environment and ensure we are prioritising ourselves.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Cloud and Infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



