Cloud and Infrastructure Jobs in Germany – In High Demand Due to Increasing Technology Innovations

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Cloud and infrastructure professionals are in high demand across the country from Berlin to Hamburg, Cologne to Munich and Dusseldorf. With advances in technology, cloud and infrastructure is becoming increasingly necessary for companies to keep up with digital transformations and remain in the black and out of the red. Germany has been named the number one location for cloud computing in the world as their data protection and security is enhanced by the 'Federal Data Protection Act', as reported by The Software Alliance (BSA). Professionals looking to further their careers in this sector are much needed as managerial roles will push the sector forward into the future of Germany's increasingly prosperous tech industry. The opportunity for this progression is fruitful with the guidance and support of Glocomms ambitious consultants who work around the clock with a recruitment beyond borders mentality to ensure candidates are given the best job offers the global tech industry has to offer. The firm are committed to supporting their candidates and clients through every step of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



Glocomms are a leading recruiter for specialist tech sectors in Germany. With 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide, the firm have built a huge network of the top tech companies, hiring managers and professionals to make sure their hiring decisions are made with speed, precision and accuracy around the world. Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors, including: enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Glocomms are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group, making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Among their database of clients is a plethora of companies ranging in size from agile start-ups to global powerhouses with a wealth of experience in Germany's tech industry. The firm's consultants' receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure bespoke recruitment solutions are created for each client producing optimal results.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the cloud and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



Revenue from cloud services is expected to read over €177bn in 2020, as reported by the Worldwide Public Cloud Services Spending Guide from IDC. With Europe covering an estimated fifth of the global market. Further proving the exciting possibilities which are on offer in Europe's cloud capital, Germany. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: source delivery manager, ACI engineer, ASR engineer, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, Salesforce marketing cloud expert, senior SE – IoT and networking security, senior sales engineer and much more. To find out more, don't hesitate to get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today.



Glocomms are dedicated to improving on their practices of equality and diversity within their company policy and recruitment procedures. The firm has recently looked into how they can work towards helping increase the number of women of colour in STEM. Furthermore, due to COVID-19 Glocomms have dedicated time to produce a report which details how employers can ensure their staff have a healthy work-life balance during this disruptive period. The advice and tips are hugely useful to those employers who may be struggling to stay connected with their employees and want to make sure they are able to use their time efficiently from the comfort of their homes.



- Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.