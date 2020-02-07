Cloud API and Management Platforms and Middleware Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Enterprises are gradually shifting towards making use of REST (Representational State Transfer) framework for cloud API as compared to SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) due to ease of usage as it is simpler to interact with as it supports multiple data formats and makes efficient use of bandwidth due to less verbosity in comparison to SOAP. The Cloud API and management platforms and middleware market vendors can be categorized into: pure-plays, PaaS and Integration Specialists, System Integrators and Platforms for API's, governance and SOA. Over the past few years it has been observed that a number of standalone API vendors (pure-plays) have been acquired by large scale enterprises in order to capitalize on the opportunity in cloud API and management platforms and middleware market in the long run.



A cloud API platform vendor offer the following components as a part cloud API management solution:



API developer portal: Developers can explore APIs, register for access and obtain keys. It also contains documentation, policies and rules on usage of the cloud APIs.

API gateway: It includes design and deployment of cloud APIs with the ability to route requests to and fro from endpoints and between gateway instances

Life-cycle management and operations: The life-cycle manager manages the entire life-cycle of the cloud API platform i.e. build, test and stage, production and operations



Apart from this the cloud API management solutions also offer additional services such as: security, analytics and platform add-ons such as bot prevention by stopping bad bot traffic, internet of thing APIs by building apps that connect to multiple devices and monetization by offering flexible rate plans.



Cloud API and management Platforms and MiddlewareMarket: Drivers and Challenges



Cloud API and management platforms and middleware market is fast picking up pace due to wide adoption of mobile and cloud applications for back-end services and wide adoption of microservices based architectures by enterprises. These applications comprise of small, independent processes that communicate via API, thereby creating demand for cloud API and management platforms. Emergence of Internet of Things also has a pivotal role to play in the growth of cloud API market as more number of connected devices requires more analysis and monitoring at a fast rate that can be done through cloud APIs. In addition to this several start-ups and small scale enterprises are adopting assemble from components methodology that enables end users to use APIs to connect apps to IT assets, resulting in growth in usage of cloud APIs.



The challenge faced by cloud API and management platforms and middleware market is that many large scale enterprises have applications that have point to point integration which are not well documented thereby making the integration of these applications challenging with modern apps. Hence if there is a restriction on the IT budget (spending) of the company, the companies tend to sideline services comprising cloud APIs.



Cloud API and management Platforms and MiddlewareMarket: Segmentation



Segmentation on the basis of enterprises:



Large-scale Enterprises

Medium-scale Enterprises

Small-scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of industry:



Retail

Healthcare

Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Education

Others

Cloud API and management Platforms and MiddlewareMarket: Recent Acquisitions



Few of the recent acquisitions in Cloud API and management Platforms and Middleware market are listed below:



In September 2016, Google Inc. is planning to acquire Apigee Corporation (U.S. based API Platform company) in order to provide a comprehensive API platform that supports analytical capabilities. The transaction is expected to close by end of 2016.

In June 2016, Red Hat, Inc. acquired 3scale API Management (API Management Technology company) in order to simplify cloud integration and microservices-based architecture

In September 2015, IBM Corporation acquired StrongLoop, Inc. (application development software provider) in order to connect enterprise applications to mobile, Internet of Things and web applications in the cloud

In August 2015, TIBCO Software Inc. acquired Mashrey (API Management provider) in order to expand its API management solutions by offering automated solutions for API management

In October 2013, Microsoft Corporation acquired Apiphany (API management delivery platform provider) in order to help businesses of any size to selectively gate access to sensitive data and services

In June 2013, CA Technologies acquired Layer7 Technologies (API security and management service provider) to complement its management suites and secure and better manage API services



Cloud API and management Platforms and MiddlewareMarket: Regional Overview



Cloud API and management Platforms and Middleware market is currently dominated by North America region and accounts for over 50% of the market share. Europe Cloud API and management Platforms and Middleware market follows next as healthcare and government sectors are shifting towards usage of cloud-based services. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Cloud API and management Platforms and Middleware market is expected to grow at an exponential rate owing to small and medium scale enterprises adopting cloud-based services; in turn leading to growing demand of Cloud API platform.