Cloud API Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025 :Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on the "Cloud API Market (Type - PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and Cross-platform APIs; Enterprise Size - Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises; End-user - IT and Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cloud API market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts, the rising digitalization and surge in demand for cloud platforms in industrial applications contribute to the growth of the cloud API market. As cloud computing continues to gain momentum, system administrators are looking for more ways to integrate with their cloud model. There are now more direct use cases for cloud computing, which require greater levels of customization. The ability to enhance the cloud experience and have cross-cloud compatibility has helped form the Cloud API (Application Programming Interface) environment. Now, administrators can integrate applications and other workloads into the cloud using these APIs.



Large Enterprises Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the cloud API market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by type ( PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, cross-platform APIs) by enterprise size( large enterprises and small & medium enterprises) by end-user ( IT and telecommunication, banking financial services and insurance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other end-users) and by region. The SaaS APIs segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to a rise in the software-centric approach for almost all smart devices among various industry verticals.



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North America is Hold Largest Market shares in Cloud API Market



Based on geography, the global cloud API market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global cloud API market. The growing adoption of cloud API for improving operational efficiency in IT infrastructure drives the growth of the cloud API market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global cloud API market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising digitalization in developing countries like India and China contributes to the growth of the cloud API market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global cloud API market.



Major Key Players in the Global Cloud API Market



The key players featured in the report are Google LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Inc., VMware, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and other companies. In January 2019, Fitbit announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google. Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration, and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the cloud API.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.