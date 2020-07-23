Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- The latest update of Global Cloud API Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Cloud API complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Zend Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Nirvanix (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Axway Software SA (France), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States).



Overview of the Report of Cloud API

Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users. Cloud APIs integrate applications in order to provide inter-cloud compatibility and improving cloud user experience. Cloud API provides efficient ways to connect organizations to their environments together. The cross-platform support provided by the cloud APIs enables cloud users to have easy access to cloud resources not only from their principal cloud provider but from others as well. The growing trend for the development of vendor-specific cloud API is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.



Market Drivers

- Ease Access and Functionality for Cloud Environment

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

- Increased Use of Representational State Transfer (REST) Frameworks in Cloud APIs

- Ease of Data Retrieving through Cloud APIs

Market Trend

- Trend for the Development of Vendor-Specific Cloud API

Restraints

- Data Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

- Cross-Cloud Compatibility of Cloud API

- Increasing Demand for Micro Services by End Users Industries

- Growing Adoption Small and Medium Enterprises

- Efficient Management of Platform Security in Cloud Environment

- Cloud API Enables to Have Operations across Different Cloud Platforms

Challenges

- Network Connection Dependency



Cloud API MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

API Platform (Process API, Remote API), Connectors (Cloud, RDBMS, Software), End User Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Medical, Media and Entertainment, Others), Protocols (Protocols Representational State Transfer (REST), Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP), XML-RPC, JavaScript, Other), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Data Formats (XML, JSON, CSV, PHP, Other), Cloud Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS)) are the segments analysed and sized in this study by application/end-users, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2025. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. Control API, Data API, Application API have been considered for segmenting Cloud API market by type.



Analyst view point on Global Cloud API

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.



Key Players of the Global Cloud API Market: Zend Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Nirvanix (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Axway Software SA (France), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States).



- Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

- Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

- Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.



