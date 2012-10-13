Cloud Application Marketplace 2012 - 2017 - New Market Research Report

New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Cloud Application Marketplace 2012 - 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2012 -- The global cloud applications marketplace is driven largely by the increasing adoption of a variety of mobile devices including smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets PCs and ultrabooks. Mobile device penetration and usage drives application demand with the latter indicating a strong correlation with cloud adoption rates. This trend is expected to accelerate as the lower cost of cloud application operations is a significant deployment factor. The market is booming and will rise considerably from 2012-2017. There are thousands of cloud applications in the market that are offered by various vendors. To gain a competitive advantage in the cloud applications market, companies are collaborating in the development and/or delivery of cloud-based applications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Cloud Application Marketplace 2012 - 2017 informs decision makers and provides an understanding of the key trends impacting the cloud application marketplace. This research evaluates the key benefits, challenges, trends and development process impacting the market for cloud-based applications. This study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report includes comprehensive market and vendor analysis as wells as forecasting through 2017.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless service providers of all types
- Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
