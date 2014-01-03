Cloud Application Marketplace 2013 - 2018 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- There are thousands of cloud applications in the market that are offered by hundreds of vendors. To gain a competitive advantage in the cloud applications market, companies are collaborating in the development and/or delivery of solutions that solve enterprise problems, optimize operations, improve customer relations and services delivery. Many of these solutions rely upon open APIs for access to hybrid enterprise/telephony cloud-based applications. This trend is expected to accelerate as the lower cost of cloud application operations is a significant deployment factor.



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At the consumer user level, the global cloud applications marketplace is driven largely by the increasing adoption of a variety of mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearable wireless devices. Mobile device penetration and usage drives application demand with the latter indicating a strong correlation with cloud adoption rates. Mobile network operator motivation to develop new sources of top-line revenue and high-margin services represents an additional driving factor.



Cloud Application Marketplace 2013 - 2018 informs decision makers and provides an understanding of the key trends impacting the cloud application marketplace. This research evaluates the key benefits, challenges, trends and development process impacting the market for cloud-based applications. This study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report includes comprehensive market and vendor analysis as wells as forecasting.



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Target Audience:



Telecom service providers

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

SMB and enterprise companies of all types

Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations

Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds

Companies in Report:



Amazon

America Movil

Apple

AT&T

Bebo

Box



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