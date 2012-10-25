Cloud Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS)/ Mobile BaaS (MBaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets And Markets.



Backend as a Service (BaaS) is a middleware service which is similar to ‘Platform as a Service’. In BaaS, the application developer outsources the creation of backend, server side programming and the development of server side code blocks to a third party service provider called a BaaS provider. In addition to this, BaaS providers provide data storage, ready to integrate features like push notifications, social media integration, Application usage analytics, User management, SDK , APIs, etc. BaaS provides several advantages to it users like reduction in the development time and deployment time to market; reduction in complexities and redundancies of the application development process; minimal initial investment required for application development.



The Backend as a Service (BaaS) market research report covers computing platforms, vertical segments, end users types, geographical analysis, worldwide trends, market forces, technology & market roadmaps, business models, adoption factors, and company profiles for key industry players in the BaaS market space.



MARKETS COVERED



This research report categorizes the global for BaaS for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub markets:



On the basis of computing platforms:



Mobile platforms

Tablet platforms

Web platforms

On the basis of vertical segments



Entertainment applications

Enterprise applications

Other mobile applications

On the basis of end-users:



Enterprises

Small and medium Businesses

Small office/ Home office

On the basis of geography



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Middle-East Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific, Including Japan (APAC)

Latin America (LA)



