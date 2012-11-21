New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Backend as a Service (BaaS) is a middleware service which is similar to 'Platform as a Service'. In BaaS, the application developer outsources the creation of backend, server side programming and the development of server side code blocks to a third party service provider called a BaaS provider. In addition to this, BaaS providers provide data storage, ready to integrate features like push notifications, social media integration, Application usage analytics, User management, SDK , APIs, etc. BaaS provides several advantages to it users like reduction in the development time and deployment time to market; reduction in complexities and redundancies of the application development process; minimal initial investment required for application development.
The Backend as a Service (BaaS) market research report covers computing platforms, vertical segments, end users types, geographical analysis, worldwide trends, market forces, technology & market roadmaps, business models, adoption factors, and company profiles for key industry players in the BaaS market space.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
MARKETS COVERED
This research report categorizes the global for BaaS for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub markets:
On the basis of computing platforms:
Mobile platforms
Tablet platforms
Web platforms
On the basis of vertical segments
Entertainment applications
Enterprise applications
Other mobile applications
On the basis of end-users:
Enterprises
Small and medium Businesses
Small office/ Home office
On the basis of geography
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Middle-East Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific, Including Japan (APAC)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Consumerimization of IT (Co-IT) and Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017).
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market -[VOC Analytics, Feedback Management, Web Analytics, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics] Advanced Technologies, Touch Points, Adoption Trends, Market Size & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Social TV Market: Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Subscriber Data Management (SDM) with LTE and Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
- Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market: By Hardware, Software, Technologies & Systems, Architectures, Area of Operation, & Vertical Applications - Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017
- eClinical Solutions Market - [CTMS, CDMS, EDC, IVRS, ePRO & IRB Systems] Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis