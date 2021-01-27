New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Global businesses have become reliant on cloud backup to keep their operational data safe and secure as well as readily available in the circumstances like system outage, failure, or any unpleasant disaster. For storing critical data and remote accessibility on a virtual storage server, cloud backup has become crucial as well as compulsory for many organizations. The global market for cloud backup is foreseen to reach the valuation of USD 12.83 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a promising CAGR of 27.8% over the estimated time frame.



Market Drivers



The global market is rising steadily due to the elevation of data amount globally. A trend of digitization has encouraged many industries to adopt the cloud backup solution. Moreover, cloud backup is highly preferred in several organizations as a low-cost alternative, as it reduces the need for physical storage devices. Increasing concerns regarding the ransomware threats is another crucial reason behind the fast adoption of cloud backup, for keeping the backup of critical files on the server. Such advantages are further propelling the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for cloud backup in the telecommunication and IT industries, along with high investments in research and development of cloud backup, is promoting the market's expansion.



Regional Outlook



The region of North America held the highest industry share, succeeded by another region like Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to the extensive digitization rate across the industries and high inclination towards the adoption of cloud storage.



Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Barracuda Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, NetApp, Acronis International Gmbh, IBM Corporation, Efolder, Inc., Datto, Inc., and Code42 Software, Inc.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cloud backup market on the basis of the type, type of backup, component, type of cloud, organization size, end-use industries, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Solution



· Service



Type of Backup Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Full Backup



· Incremental



· Differential



· Periodic Backup



· Mirror Backup



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Data Storage



· Data Archiving & Application Hosting



· Cloud Integration & Migration



· Security & Encryption



· Latency & Auto-Scaling



· Support & Maintenance



· Training & Consulting



· Others



Type of Cloud Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Public



· Private



· Hybrid



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Large Enterprises



· SMEs



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· IT & Telecommunication



· BFSI



· Government & Public Sectors



· Retail & E-commerce



· Media & Entertainment



· Healthcare Sectors



· Manufacturing Industries



· Others



Regional Analysis of the Cloud Backup Market:



The global Cloud Backup market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Cloud Backup market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Cloud Backup market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Cloud Backup market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Cloud Backup market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cloud Backup market size

2.2 Latest Cloud Backup market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Cloud Backup market key players

3.2 Global Cloud Backup size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Cloud Backup market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



