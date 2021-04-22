Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market report.



In addition, growing demand for remote data backup and restoration to enhance business outcomes is expected to augment global cloud backup & recovery market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing is expected to further accelerate growth of the global cloud backup & recovery market going ahead. Rising adoption of cloud computing among SMEs is also expected to propel growth of the market in future.



Key Highlights of Report



Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud platform among enterprises is driving revenue growth of the hybrid segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period.

In terms of market revenue, the SME segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud computing in small and medium enterprises to reduce operational costs.

BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to other end-use segments during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud backup & recovery solutions in the banking industry.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc.

In March 2019, Webroot Inc. was acquired by Carbonite, Inc. The integration of cloud-based backup and recovery with cloud-based cybersecurity will bring a modern approach to endpoint data security.



Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud backup & recovery market on the basis of type, user type, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hybrid

Public

Private



User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprise



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market:



The comprehensive global Cloud Backup & Recovery market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cloud computing adoption by organizations

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for remote data backup and restoration to enhance business outcomes

4.2.2.3. Rising need to reduce downtime with better backup and recovery solutions

4.2.2.4. Increasing adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS)

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cloud storage security and privacy issues

4.2.3.2. Time-consuming recovery process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Hybrid

5.1.2. Public

5.1.3. Private



Chapter 6. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By User Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. User Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.1.1. SMEs

6.1.2. Large Enterprise



CONTINUED..!!



