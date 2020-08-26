Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud-based Database Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud-based Database Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud-based Database Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Cloud-based Database Market are:

Oracle Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), IBM (United States), Google LLC (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Apache Cassandra (United States), Couchbase, Inc (United States), Salesforce (United States), MongoDB Inc. (United States), Teradata Corporation (United States)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Brief Overview on Cloud-based Database

The cloud-based database is a storage system that collects and saves informational content in either a structured or unstructured form. It saves files and data on a server that is connected to the internet, that stays in private, public or hybrid cloud computing infrastructure. The cloud-based database is categorized into relational database (SQL) and nonrelational database (NoSQL) and is deployed by traditional cloud model and database as a service model.

On 12th February 2020, Oracle Corporation announced the availability of the Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform. At the core is Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science, helping enterprises to collaboratively build, train, manage and deploy machine learning models to increase the success of data science projects. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science automatically selects the most optimal training datasets through AutoML algorithm selection and tuning, model evaluation and model explanation.

Market Drivers

- Growing Digitalisation Around the Globe

- Need for Managing and Saving a Large Amount of Organisational Data



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Public Cloud-based Database

- Rising Consumption of Cloud-based Database in Large Scale Enterprise



Market Challenges

- Limited Database Storage Scalability

- Problems with Facilitating Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Operations Across Cloud-based Database



Market Restraints:

- Risk Factor Associated with Cloud Data Protection From Malware Attacks



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Data Processing industry Around the World

- Growing Number of Medium Scale Enterprise in Developing Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cloud-based Database Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



