Cloud-Based EV Charging Market 2020 by Professional Survey, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2030 : Impact of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global cloud-based EV charging market is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2030.



The emergence of electric vehicles is shaping the future of the automotive industry. In an electric vehicle, the battery is the main power source. Thus, its timely charging is one of the major concerns elevated. Moreover, the key players in the electric vehicle charging market have been looking for smart charging solutions to provide a better experience to their customers. Furthermore, the key players are investing heavily in the cloud-based EV Charging technology as it offers a wide range of charging solutions including access management for chargers, revenue management, pricing & billing, EV-driver app, network management, remote management, and smart charging, among others. For instance, EV Connect locked about US$ 12 million to scale cloud-based innovations for electric vehicle charging.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Cloud-based EV Charging Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/375



Cloud-Based EV Charging Market Prominent Players



Some of the prominent players in the Cloud-Based EV Charging market include EV Connect, Allego B.V., ChargePoint, Inc., ABB, OpConnect, Inc., Fortum, Greenflux B.V., Driivz Ltd., Enel X, and Saascharge, among others



Moreover, the cloud-based EV Charging technology has various advantages over local smart charging technology. For instance,



Speed: Cloud-based EV Charging system can perform faster calculations than the most powerful high-end local controller

Low Maintenance & Cost-effectiveness: Server costs of cloud networks are continuously decreasing. Also, cloud systems are much easier to replace and upgrade



Interconnected: Cloud technology can interconnect the user & vehicle data and fleet management software data to provide user-centric optimization

Advantages offered by the cloud-based EV charging technology are among the major driving factors present in the operating market.



Furthermore, growing collaborations between IT-based companies and charging infrastructure providers have been propelling the market growth. For instance, ABB and Microsoft Corporation have announced a new Electric Vehicle (EV) fast-charging services platform. The new platform is the combination of ABB's leading EV charging stations with Microsoft's Azure cloud-based services. This platform will ensure scalability and advanced management features for ABB EV charging customers.



Segmentation Based On:



By Service Type -

Software as a Service,

Platform as a Service,

and Infrastructure as a Service.



By Solution -



Insights & Reporting,

Access Management for Chargers,

Revenue Management,

Pricing & Billing,

EV-Driver App,

Network Management,

Remote Management,

and Smart Charging.



By Charging Type -



AC Charging and

DC Charging



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/375



Regional Analysis:



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the high adoption of electric vehicles and the availability of developed EV charging infrastructure. Also, the presence of established players in this region has been creating new opportunities in North America. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and the increasing demand for passenger electric vehicles are driving the market growth in this region.



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Ecosystem

1. Market Classification

2. Geographic Scope

3. Years Considered for the Study

1. Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2. Base Year – 2018

3. Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3. Currency Used for the Study

4. Report Beneficiary List



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottoms Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations of the Study

3. Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Have Anay Query? Inquire Here @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/375



In the end, Cloud-based EV Charging Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports:



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us:



Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com