Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bridgera (United States), Microsoft Corp. (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corp (United States), Tata Communications (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Eyedentify (India), Beam Tracking (Netherland), Cloud Logistics (United States), Roambee (United States) and Samsara (United States).



Definition:

IoT can be used to build a smart location management system in the logistics industry, allowing businesses to monitor driver activities, vehicle location, and delivery status more easily. A manager is alerted by a push message when items are shipped or arrive at a specific location. A solution like this is a lifesaver when it comes to delivery planning, schedule compilation, and viewing. As a result, IoT technology can be used to improve location management while also streamlining business processes. Cloud-based IoT, on the other hand, is a vast network that supports IoT devices and applications. This includes the servers and storage that are needed for real-time operations and processing.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Provides End To End Visibility To Maximize Supply Chain Efficiency

- Detect Risks And Avoiding Mishaps In Logistics Domain



Market Trend

- Artificial and Augmented Intelligence

- Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility

- Blockchain

- Autonomous Vehicles

- Warehouse Robotics



Restraints

- Lack of Uniform Governance Standards



Opportunities

- Logistics Companies Investing In Automation



Challenges

- Lack of Data Management and Interoperability



Market Leaders and some development strategies

In August 2020, Roambee Corporation entered into a partnership agreement with Rogers to enable businesses to take advantage of the Internet of Things technologies, resulting in smarter, more agile supply chain and connected operations.



The Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Efficient Fleet Management, Warehouse and Inventory Management, Freight Safety, Supply Chain Management, Tracking and Tracing, Analytical Maintenance, Visibility For In-transit Carriers, Order and Delivery Tracking), Industry (Automotive, Retail, Food &Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Oil &Gas, Aerospace & Defence), Connectivity (Cellular Network, Local Area Network (LAN)), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Component (Sensors/Devices, Connectivity, Data Processing, User Interface), Mode of Transportation (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Waterway)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



