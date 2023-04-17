NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in this report are Bridgera (United States), Microsoft Corp. (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corp (United States), Tata Communications (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Eyedentify (India), Beam Tracking (Netherland), Cloud Logistics (United States), Roambee (United States), Samsara (United States).



Definition: IoT can be used to build a smart location management system in the logistics industry, allowing businesses to monitor driver activities, vehicle location, and delivery status more easily. A manager is alerted by a push message when items are shipped or arrive at a specific location. A solution like this is a lifesaver when it comes to delivery planning, schedule compilation, and viewing. As a result, IoT technology can be used to improve location management while also streamlining business processes. Cloud-based IoT, on the other hand, is a vast network that supports IoT devices and applications. This includes the servers and storage that are needed for real-time operations and processing.



Market Opportunities:

Logistics Companies Investing In Automation



Market Trends:

Blockchain

Autonomous Vehicles

Warehouse Robotics

Artificial and Augmented Intelligence

Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility



Market Drivers:

Provides End To End Visibility To Maximize Supply Chain Efficiency

Detect Risks And Avoiding Mishaps In Logistics Domain



The Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Efficient Fleet Management, Warehouse and Inventory Management, Freight Safety, Supply Chain Management, Tracking and Tracing, Analytical Maintenance, Visibility For In-transit Carriers, Order and Delivery Tracking), Industry (Automotive, Retail, Food &Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Oil &Gas, Aerospace & Defence), Connectivity (Cellular Network, Local Area Network (LAN)), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Component (Sensors/Devices, Connectivity, Data Processing, User Interface), Mode of Transportation (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Waterway)



Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



