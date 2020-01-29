Cloud Based Itsm Market Opportunity Assessment, Global Analysis and Forecast Report to 2027

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Cloud based technologies and services are opted for business purpose by most of the organization due to increase in usage of smartphones and tablets which enables employees to work remotely. With the help of cloud-based ITSM, many organizations are moving towards BYOD trend which allows user to access organizational data and resources from different location. Cloud based ITSM provides transparency to value added services and satisfying business needs by ensuring high quality solutions. Cloud-based ITSM is a new way of offering IT and business services without on premises deployment of the system thereby reducing setup cost which helps for managing and maintenance of backend infrastructure.



The three service strategies used in cloud-based ITSM are Portfolio management, demand management and financial management. These services are effectively used for workload and cost calculations to meet the rapidly increasing workload demand. Cloud-based ITSM is a way to improve a current service or to implement new service.



Cloud-Based ITSM:Drivers and Challenges



The major factors driving the adoption cloud-based ITSM are increase in mobile workforce, security and privacy concern. In enterprise application, the drift towards cloud technology has created huge impact on cloud- based ITSM market which helps to improve security of data, integrity and delivery of services. Cloud based solutions delivers business enabling IT services quickly and flexibly at lower cost. Most of the companies are adopting advent advanced technologies such as Bigdata and internet of things. These technology are used due to its advance feature like agile implementation, easy deployment and subscription based pricing.



The major restrains faced by cloud-based ITSM market is increased business scrutiny and complexity. Now-a-days, due to substantial adoption of internet of things for various cloud based applications and excess use of remote application, most of the organizations are facing problem such as compliance which causes complexity in business.

Cloud-Based ITSM: Segmentation -



Segmentation on the basis of verticals:



Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Banking

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Education



Regional analysis forCloud-Based ITSM, market includes development in the following regions:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Cloud-Based ITSM: Key Players



Some of the key players of cloud-based ITSM are: BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Service Now, Cherwell Software, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and HEAT Software USA.