Cloud-Based PLM Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by Key Players Dassault,Systemes, Siemens, PTC, Oracle

Compared to other leading markets, the adoption of PLM in the cloud has moved at a more measured pace. This market is growing for public cloud computing services. Increasing adoption of cloud services from industries, as companies recognize the advantages that cloud services can offer compared to on-premise solutions. In a few scenarios, the cloud services have been introduced by start-ups seeking to disrupt the market by capitalizing on market niches. Four benefits that customers hope to achieve from cloud-based PLM are - Ease of management (46%), Ability to scale up and down as required (45%), Faster time to value (43%), Reduced capital expenditure (40%).



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Dassault Systemes (France), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM (United States), Infor (United States), Accenture PLC (United States), Upchain (Canada) and Arena Solutions, Inc. (United States)



Market Drivers

- Changing Of Corporate Culture towards Cloud Computing

- Driven By Cost Advantages and Simplified



Market Trend

- Integrating Cloud PLM & Enterprise Systems

- Use of Multi-Tenant Architectures with SaaS Deliver



Opportunities

- High Adoption of Cloud PLM Services in the Manufacturing Industry



Challenges

- Cost Barrier to PLM Deployment



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Cloud-Based PLM Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Customer Management, Portfolio Management, Compliance Management, Product Data Management, Collaborative Design and Engineering, Others), Service Models (Software as a Service (SaaS) {Access Control, Applications & Data}, Platform as a Service (PaaS) {Frameworks, Operating System, Database Services}, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) { Hardware, Virtualization}), Verticals (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics)



The regional analysis of Global Cloud-Based PLM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud-Based PLM Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud-Based PLM market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud-Based PLM Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud-Based PLM

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud-Based PLM Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud-Based PLM market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud-Based PLM Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



