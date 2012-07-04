Cloud-based VDI Market in Europe 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- The Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing portability of enterprise applications. The Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in Europe has also been witnessing increasing centralization of user systems. However, growing complexity of network infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Cloud-based VDI Market in Europe 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Europe region; it also covers the Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Citrix Systems Inc., Desktone Inc., Mokafive Inc., Secure Online Desktop, and VMware Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: RedHat Inc., WorldDesk Ltd., SCC, and Netelligent.



