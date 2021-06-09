Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title "Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Avaya (United States), Lifesize (United States), Zoom Video Communications, Polycom (United States), LoopUp (United Kingdom), Skype Communications S.a r.l. (United States), Google Hangouts (United States), Vidyo (United States), Adobe (United States), GoToMeeting (United States), IVCi, LLC (United States), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Webex (United States), BlueJeans (United States), StarLeaf (United Kingdom), Cisco Systems Inc (United States)



Market Overview of Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software

The global cloud-based video conferencing software market is expected to grow at a tremendous pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand from SMEs owing to growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and emergence of 3D technology in video conferencing solutions are eexpected to drive the market during the near future.



Market Trends

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud-based Video Conferencing Solutions

- Emergence of 3D Tchnology in Video Coferencing Solutions



Drivers

- Rising Demand from Small & Medium Enterprises Owing to Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technologies

- Adoption of Work From Home (WFH) Culture due to Government Regulations Regarding Shutting Down of Operations Across Different Industries such as Corporates & Industries to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19 Leading to Growth in Demand for Cloud -based Video Conferencing Solutions



Challenges

- Availability of Open Source Platform

- Poor Audio Quality in Video Conferencing Platforms due to Network or Any Other Kind of Issue



Opportunities

- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Regulatory Factors

Regulations Regarding Safety of Corporate Employees, the Companies are Suggested to Operate with Work-From-Home Policies to Support the Government Fight Against Coronavirus Across Different Parts of the World



The Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Auto Farming, Automatic Transcription, File Sharing, Mobile Acess, Presentation Streaming, Real-Time Chat, Screen Sharing, Two Way Audio & Video, Others), End Users (Government & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Corporate, Media & Entertainment, Others), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Solutions, Services {Managed, Integration, Consulting & Maintenance})



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



