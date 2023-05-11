Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market Is Booming Worldwide : Kedacom, Zoom, Cisco, Arkadin

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Cisco (United States), ZTE (China), Microsoft (United States), Zoom (United States), Google (United States), BlueJeans (United States), Kedacom (China), Avaya (United States), Vidyo (United States), NEC Corp. (Japan), Arkadin (France)



Scope of the Report of Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions

Cloud based video conferencing solution enables online communication for audio meetings, video meetings, and seminars, with built-in features such as chat, screen sharing, and recording. These applications are implemented to enable long-distance or international communication, enhance collaboration, and reduce travel costs. Employees at every level within a business can use video conferencing tools to host or attend virtual meetings with fellow employees, customers, and company partners no matter where the attendees are physically located.



In Oct 2020, NVIDIA announced the launch of enhanced streaming quality and AI-powered features platforms. This is a cloud-based suite that is accelerated by the AI video conferencing software. Through this initiative, the company is investing to become more competent in this industry.



In March 2021, Alianza Inc. announced the acquisition of CounterPath Corporation. With the help of this collaboration, CounterPath strengthens Alianza's ability to provide end-to-end cloud communication for its service providers.



The Global Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal), Application (Corporate Enterprise, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Pricing (Monthly, Annually), Operating System (Windows, Mac, IoS, Android, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Upsurging Demand from Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers:

- The Rising Demand for Cloud based Video Conferencing Solutions across the Various Industry Verticals

- Growth of the Telemedicine Industry and Increased Penetration of Online Education

- Development of Robust Digital Communication Infrastructure



Market Trend:

- Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)



What can be explored with the Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



