Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market in the US 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to reduce desktop infrastructure costs. The Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in the US has also been witnessing the reuse of old IT infrastructure. However, the lack of expertise for efficient management could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Citrix Systems Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive Inc., and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SecureOnlineDesktop, RedHat Inc., WorldDesk Ltd., SCC, Dell Inc., and Netelligent Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



