Cloud Billing Market Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 23.8% with Latest Technological Advancement from 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global Cloud Billing market accounted for over US$ 9.37 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2020 to 2030.



In recent years, the demands from customers have been changing, leading to the emergence of new revenue models to push businesses in innovative ways. This results in, increased business operational complexity, which further demands to enhance and re-structure several business processes. Moreover, billing systems and processes are considered as the most complex operations that need to be performed in the organizations. Hence, organizations have started adopting more efficient billing strategies, such as cloud billing, to reduce operational time and capital expenditure.



Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the cloud billing market include AMDOCS, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Chargebee, IBM, SAP, CGI Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., Cerillion, and Recurly, Inc., among others.



Technological Growth:



Cloud-technology-based billing systems offer various advantages over traditional billing systems including high security & privacy, low cost, less time required to function, high convenience, and others. These advantages have been driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, small & medium-sized organizations are increasingly implementing cloud-based billing systems as they can manage the complexity associated with digital as well as non-digital services, and offer strong support for integration with existing systems.



Moreover, the growing requirement for reducing operating & capital expenditure and the increasing demand for centralized & convergent billing processes are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising trend of real-time billing and CRM is expected to create new opportunities in the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with the cloud billing in some geographical areas is hampering the market growth. Moreover, increasing security concerns due to the growing number of cyber-attacks are will limit the market growth during the forecast period.



GLOBAL CLOUD BILLING MARKET COVERED BY -



GLOBAL CLOUD BILLING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRICING MODEL



1.Pay-Per-Use

2.Subscription-Based



GLOBAL CLOUD BILLING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEPLOYMENT



1.Public

2.Private

3.Hybrid



GLOBAL CLOUD BILLING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY USER TYPE

1.Individuals

2.Enterprises

3.SMEs

4.Large Enterprises



GLOBAL CLOUD BILLING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

1.Operations

- Supply Chain Management

- Traffic Management

- Others

2.Marketing

3.Finance

4.Sales

5.Human Resources



Region Based On:



North America accounted for the largest market share followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing investments in cloud-based technology from China, India, and other emerging economies to save costs and make business process efficient. Additionally, the growing implementation of cloud billing among small scale organizations and increasing awareness benefits associated with cloud-based billing solutions in the region will supplement the market growth in this region during the forecast period.



In the end, Cloud Billing Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



