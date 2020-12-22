Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Cloud Billing Market



The Global Cloud Billing Market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 8.84 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.7%, according to an analysis by Emergen Research. The cloud billing market has gained popularity as it ensures cost-efficiency as it reduces the IT infrastructure and resources. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, simplified operations, virtualized workplaces, enhanced performance, and flexibility to upscale.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Market:



SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.



Market Drivers



The large enterprise segment is observed to hold the largest share of 65.7% in the Cloud Billing Market in the year 2019. The adoption of advanced technologies and substantial capital by large enterprises will encourage the growth of the cloud billing market. However, the telecommunication segment will dominate the cloud billing market, in terms of revenue, with USD 503.9 Million in the year 2019, owing to the rise in the number of subscribers for 5G services. The telecommunications sector is adopting various measures for a digital transformation, which would aid the market growth during the forecast period.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution

Services



Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subscription

Usage-based

One-Time

Others



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public



Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT

Telecommunications

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others



Key Objectives of the Cloud Billing Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Cloud Billing Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



Regional Outlook



The market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a significantly high CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The huge number of small, medium-sized, and large enterprises of the region have adopted cloud billing solutions, which have resulted in the growth of the regional market by a huge extent. The benefits of high scalability is another factor favouring the growth of the industry in the region during the forecast period.



