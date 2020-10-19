Cloud Billing Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2030 - AMDOCS, Oracle, Amazon Web Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- In recent years, the demands from customers have been changing, leading to the emergence of new revenue models to push businesses in innovative ways. This results in, increased business operational complexity, which further demands to enhance and re-structure several business processes. Moreover, billing systems and processes are considered as the most complex operations that need to be performed in the organizations. Hence, organizations have started adopting more efficient billing strategies, such as cloud billing, to reduce operational time and capital expenditure.



Major Key Players of the Cloud Billing Market are:

AMDOCS, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Chargebee, IBM, SAP, CGI Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., Cerillion, and Recurly, Inc., among others.



Cloud-technology-based billing systems offer various advantages over traditional billing systems including high security & privacy, low cost, less time required to function, high convenience, and others. These advantages have been driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, small & medium-sized organizations are increasingly implementing cloud-based billing systems as they can manage the complexity associated with digital as well as non-digital services, and offer strong support for integration with existing systems.



Moreover, the growing requirement for reducing operating & capital expenditure and the increasing demand for centralized & convergent billing processes are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising trend of real-time billing and CRM is expected to create new opportunities in the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with the cloud billing in some geographical areas is hampering the market growth. Moreover, increasing security concerns due to the growing number of cyber-attacks are will limit the market growth during the forecast period.



Major Model of Cloud Billing Market covered are:

-> Pay-Per-Use

-> Subscription-Based



Major Applications of Cloud Billing Market covered are:

-> Operations

-> Marketing

-> Finance

-> Sales

-> Human Resources



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Cloud Billing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cloud Billing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cloud Billing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cloud Billing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Billing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Billing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Billing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Billing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud Billing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud Billing Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud Billing Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Billing Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Cloud Billing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



