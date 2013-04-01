Cloud Brokerage Market Worth $10.5 Billion by 2018 a CAGR of 46.2%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- According to a new market report "Cloud Brokerage and Enablement; Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Future Opportunities, Worldwide Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018)", the Cloud Brokerage Enablement market to grow from $225.42 million in 2013 to $2.03 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 55.3%. In terms of the global Cloud Brokerage market, MarketsandMarkets forecasts the market to grow from $1.57 billion in 2013 to $10.5 billion by 2018. This represents a CAGR of 46.2% from 2013 to 2018.



Through a unique blend of aggregation, customization, and/or integration services, cloud brokerage provides a seamless integration between software, infrastructure, platform, security, and virtualization needs, while offering an exhaustive list of options to choose from, in some cases. This concept is breaking grounds in the cloud marketplace, as end-users now have the flexibility to choose and customize offerings based on their requirement, without any vendor driven obligation.



The Cloud Brokerage and Enablement market is broadly segmented by Cloud Brokerage Enablement and Cloud Brokerage. Both these markets have been defined, segmented, and estimated, separately; wherein cloud brokerage enablement refers to integration platforms which aggregate, customize, and/or integrate cloud offerings on a single platform, thereby enabling other players to become cloud brokers. The Cloud Brokerage Enablement market has been further segmented by type; Internal Cloud Brokerage Enablement and External Cloud Brokerage Enablement, which is further split by telecom service providers, system integrators and ISVs, resellers and distributors, hosting and cloud providers.



On the other hand, Cloud Broker market is defined by market players who use the enablement platforms as brokers, and serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, for their respective cloud-based needs. All these sub segments are further segmented by geographies comprising North America (NA), Europe and Middle East Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LA).



Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) and enablement, as a concept, has evolved over the years; However, its potential and existence has come to light very recently. Cloud being a blend of various types of offerings, players and regulations, presents a significant challenge while customizing and integrating disparate services on a common platform, which is now being simplified by the concept of cloud brokerage. The cloud services market is expanding faster than the ability of cloud service consumers to utilize and manage these services. Cloud brokerage here comes as a solution, offering more dynamic services across all infrastructures, integration and application options, thereby enabling secure usage of these services.



