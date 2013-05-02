Cloud Business Solutions Market, Social Media Industry, Platform Systems of Engagement Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 - 2018

ResearchMoz.us Add New Cloud Business Solutions, Social Media, and Platform Systems of Engagement Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis, Trends And Forecast Research Report 2013-2018
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Cloud business solutions, social media, and platform systems of engagement represent major IT market shits. The lines of business are taking over from the IT departments. Systems of engagement leverage the apps market segment. A key cloud computing segment relates to development of apps for every industry. Visual feature and discovery decision tablets permit decision making. Visual decision making components can be exported.
A trapped decision discovery feature is not too useful. What the systems of engagement seek to do is to capture institutional knowledge, social media knowledge and make it accessible to a broader group of people. Solutions are global. They are based on language translation that makes apps useful globally.
Apps have support for mobile devices. Cloud providers are able to develop custom mobile applications that include toolkits and accelerated systems with common functions that are part of process delivery. Buttons, cameras, geo specific features are available in the apps. It is possible to build composite solutions from within the cloud. Cloud mobile solutions tools mean users can build mobile composite applications that span two platforms.
Cloud platforms market driving forces relate to implementation of modular systems. Marketing managers have a desire to control data in ways that permit flexible response to changing market conditions. Modular systems give them more flexibility in being able to do so. The aim of modern computing is to leverage analytics in a manner that supports new views of the customer and provides ideas of new ways to control infrastructure.
Massive changes are occurring in computing systems as smart phone proliferate, end point devices are varied, and cloud computing enters the mix. Back end systems of record and customer systems of engagement leveraging mobile smartphone reach to endpoints need to be interconnected.
Cloud platforms generally use this interconnection to leverage social media and mobile smartphones by permitting implementation of analytics. Analytics are used in every instance of big data implementations.
Cloud platforms enable strategic cloud implementations that are platform based. Cloud systems that have messaging enabled infrastructure are able to implement integration of systems. Mission critical messaging is key to operations in cloud computing environments. Mission critical messaging is used for integration of back end systems of record and systems of engagement leveraging mobile smartphones reach to endpoints.
A cloud adoption strategy is underlying the need for strong architecture and governance programs in 2013. Cloud systems are anticipated to go beyond customer service applications to include all the major applications used in the enterprise, so that these applications become available as cloud offerings across the business landscape. Price per seat is the major driving force.
Consolidation of servers is making the cloud computing a commodity. Organizations need to control the costs for automated process, and systems that are not proprietary can most cost effectively be delivered in the cloud because of workload sharing. The mainframe is the most efficient server to use that achieves workload sharing.
This study has chosen to look at cloud business solutions, social media, and platform systems of engagement to understand the incredible upswing of small player company formation that creates a massive cloud presence that cuts across the more traditional divisions of the cloud services market. While the larger players dominate with market share, the thousands of new market participants are build apps for every industry that leverage smart phones and tablets and use to cloud to create data storage, data backup, and connectivity to the back end.
Systems management, collaboration, mapping, localization, healthcare delivery apps are but a few of the initiatives being developed by cloud market participants. Cloud systems will achieve trillion dollar status soon.
The cloud business solutions, social media, and platform systems of engagement market is expanding. Cloud solution markets at $34.7 billion in 2013 are anticipated to reach $123 billion by 2019. Market growth comes as cloud computing is used to aggregate data from the smart phone end points and integrate it with front end web data and back end transaction system data.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
IBM
Salesforce
Amazon
Cisco
Adobe
Google
Microsoft
Rackspace
Intuit
Fujitsu
Market Participants
Abukai
Actuate
Adobe
Agility Partners
AppZero
Asirga
Axcient
BackupAgent
Bitrix
Box
Doctors iPads
CTERA Networks
CloudOn
Cloud Flair
DeepField
Desktone
Dimension Data Cloud Services
DocuSign
Domo
Easy Cloud Solutions
Elastra
Embrane
Enomaly
Ericom® Software
Esri
e-Ternity
Fiorano
Flexscale
FreshBooks
Garantia Data
Gliffy
GoGrid
Informatica
iWay Software
KineticD
Layer 7
lynda.com
Managed Methods
Mindomo
Nastel Technologies
nCircle
Newvem
OfficeTime
OneOps
Oracle
Pertino
Perficient
Rally Software
Red Hat
RightScale
Rebit
Sage One
ScaleXtreme
Silanis E-Signature Innovation
Software AG
Splunk Enterprise
Stormpath
Tibco Software
Vaultscape
Verizon Terremark
ViaWest
WordPress
Check Out These Key Topics
Cloud Computing
Systems of Engagement
Mobile End Points
Social Media
Apps
Social Cloud
eSignatures
Software as a service
SaaS
Online file backup
Platform as a Service
PaaS
Infrastructure as a Service
IaaS
Online file storage
Online backups
Online backup services
Data storage
Online data backup
Data security
Online backup companies
Online backup providers
Backing up online
SOA Products
SOA Analytics
WEB Services
SOA
Services Oriented Architecture
SOA Cloud Architecture
SOA Mobile Architecture
SOA
Cloud Computing
SOA Application Middleware
SOA Forecasts
SOA Market Shares
Web Services
SOA Governance
SOA ESB
SOA Repository
SOA Directory
SOA Advances In Technology
Services Oriented Architecture (SOA)
Flexible Applications
Middleware
SOA Management
SOA Security
SOA Management
Monitor SOA
Manage SOA
Application Service Levels
SOA Business Process
SOA IT
SOA Flexible Response To Changing Market Conditions
Innovation For The Very Large Enterprises
SOA Innovation
Software Localization
